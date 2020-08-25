https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/uh-oh-great-news-trump-campaign-trump-leads-biden-10-points-among-independents/

Hold On… President Trump is leading former Obama Vice President Joe Biden by 10 points in the latest polling by CBS. This is huge and occurs even before the President has a chance to share his vision for America at this week’s RNC.

Newsmax reported yesterday CBS shows President Trump is way ahead of his opponent Sleepy Joe Biden in the all important Independent vote.

President Donald Trump holds a 10-point lead over Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden among independent voters, though Biden leads overall, according to the latest poll from CBS and YouGov. According to the poll, which was conducted after the Democratic National Convention but before its GOP counterpart, Biden has a 10-point advantage over Trump among likely voters nationwide. Both candidates have almost universal support from likely voters in their parties, but Trump holds a 10-point lead over Biden among independent voters, though 11% still plan on voting for a third-party candidate. TRENDING: “This Dude is Shooting at Us!” – BLM Militants Run For Their Lives After Milwaukee Homeowner Fires Warning Shots at Protesters in His Neighborhood (VIDEO) Biden: 52% in total, 95% of Democrats, 37% of independents, and 5% of Republicans.

Trump: 42% in total, 3% of Democrats, 47% of independents, and 93% of Republicans.

The results of this poll indicates two things (please remember we dissected polling in 2016 and were perhaps the only major news publication to pick a Trump win)

1. CBS’s polling is faulty. Of course it is. If President Trump is winning 10% of the Independent vote but losing to Joe Biden in their polling by 10%, this means CBS must oversampling Democrats in a very big and dishonest way (CBS did not supply this detail in its results) while undersampling both independents and Republicans in a major way.

2. President Trump must be way ahead in real polling – WAY AHEAD! According to a recent Gallop poll in July,

32 percent of Americans identify as Democrats

39 percent of Americans identify as Republicans

And therefore the rest identify as Independents (29 percent)

Based on these numbers the results of a survey using a more accurate accounting for party affiliation would be something like this:

30 Democrats for Biden

37 Republicans for Trump

17 Independents for Trump

Trump is actually ahead by more than 10 percent using accurate sample sizes! And this is before the RNC even started!



Share this: Twitter

Facebook

