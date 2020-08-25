https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/08/25/uncle-tom-trends-on-jack-dorseys-anti-racist-platform-after-herschel-walker-speaks-at-rnc/

Black Republican and former NFL player Herschel Walker spoke at the Republican National Convention last night.

Clearly he must be punished.

And Twitter is doing its part to punish him:

And just in case there’s any doubt as to who or what “Uncle Tom” is about:

The wokeness. It burns.

Money well spent!

It’s fine, though. Really. Because as we know, some racism is more equal than others.

Thank goodness for Twitter.

Because they can be.

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...