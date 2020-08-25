https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/08/25/uncle-tom-trends-on-jack-dorseys-anti-racist-platform-after-herschel-walker-speaks-at-rnc/

Black Republican and former NFL player Herschel Walker spoke at the Republican National Convention last night.

Clearly he must be punished.

And Twitter is doing its part to punish him:

Great job twitter. Brilliant. pic.twitter.com/53tarnl5mQ — The Failing NY Times (@FormerNewspaper) August 25, 2020

And just in case there’s any doubt as to who or what “Uncle Tom” is about:

Even more explicit in my feed: pic.twitter.com/myPLyJAUnq — Monsieur Gustave H. (@MGustaveH1) August 25, 2020

The wokeness. It burns.

Dorsey just gave $10 million to the author of “How to Be Anti-Racist,” meanwhile here’s actual racism to thriving on his platform. https://t.co/9ZhjcBGAZw — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) August 25, 2020

Money well spent!

It’s fine, though. Really. Because as we know, some racism is more equal than others.

White liberals are the most racist. — Dutch_Schultz_14 (@14_dutch) August 25, 2020

White liberals call black conservatives #UncleTom because saying “that n***** needs to get over here where he belongs” doesn’t go over that well at dinner parties. — Rob Smith 🇺🇸 (@robsmithonline) August 25, 2020

Thank goodness for Twitter.

Why is the left so damned racist? — Erin (@xxnezumi) August 25, 2020

Because they can be.

