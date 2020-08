https://www.theepochtimes.com/us-racial-progress-highlighted-at-rnc_3476335.html

Speakers on the first day of the Republican National Convention highlighted the progress the U.S. has made in racial equality.

They recognized the tragic challenges the country has faced and they acknowledged the breakthroughs the U.S. continues to make, to become a more fair nation for all of its citizens.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook