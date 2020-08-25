https://www.theblaze.com/news/elderly-man-attacked-kenosha-riots

An elderly man who used a fire extinguisher to fight back against looters of a business in Kenosha, Wisconsin, that had been set on fire Monday night was viciously attacked in the process — and it was all caught on video.

What are the details?

Video shows the man rushing around a street corner with a fire extinguisher while the store is on fire. The woman recording the video apologizes to the man as he passes in front of her:

He then heads down the sidewalk to the store’s side entrance where looters run out of the building:

He begins spraying the extinguisher at the looters in an apparent attempt to fight back:

And that’s when a rioting thug is seen running up to the elderly man and attacking him and knocking him down, as he literally rolls off the store entrance steps to the sidewalk:

His face is bloodied, and he appears dazed:

Here’s the clip. (Content warning: Language):

Afterward, the woman who recorded the clip lambastes the looters and rioters standing in front of her: “He didn’t deserve any of that! Any of it! This is just wrong guys, do you not see this? This is wrong! This is what’s gonna happen to every one of you when this goes nationwide! I don’t think you realize this. Please, guys.”

‘You don’t understand what terrifies these black men out here’

With that another woman barks back at her in an apparent defense of the looting and violence: “We tryin’ to protect ourselves! You don’t understand what terrifies these black men out here. They not making it home to their families. Understand! Respect! How ’bout that? It’s called respect.”

Anything else?

The woman, who recorded the video, also posted a link to a GoFundMe page for the business owners and the elderly man who was beaten. Here’s the text for the fundraiser:

“Monday August 24, 2020 protesters and looters set fire to Sue and Keith’s magical mattress shop in Kenosha, WI. The building and all contents are completely destroyed. Our dear friend Robert was onsite and tried to stop the fire. Robert was viciously attacked and beaten. Emergency medical attention was needed and further surgery will be required. I have seen these three folks help neighborhood people for years with money, food, mattresses when no one could afford to pay. They have served the Kenosha community selflessly and so didn’t deserve this horrible attack. I have known this wonderful folks for years. They are honest, hard working and honorable people. Please give if you can and please please share.”

