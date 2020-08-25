http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/s0jsYgPRZqk/

A Kenosha-area store owner surveyed the damage to his family’s business following the violent night of lawlessness in the city, telling reporters that he was “not prepared” for the “disaster” before him.

“What I see, I was not prepared for. I knew it was going to be a disaster but I didn’t know what a disaster looked like until I saw it,” he told reporters, gesturing to the severely damaged building behind him.

“It’s tough You know, this is a business that my parents started 40 years ago. Small out of their garage. It was a small business. [They] did it just to make a few extra dollars and eventually, it grew,” he said.

His parents, who purchased the building 31 years ago, are “very upset,” he continued, describing the emotionally draining situation.

“It’s emotionally hurtful, but we didn’t do anything to anybody. Why did we deserve it?” he asked:

“It’s emotionally hurtful, but we didn’t do anything to anybody. Why did we deserve it?” Near tears, a store owner explains how his family business of 40 years was destroyed by #BLM & Antifa arsonists last night The city is hurting this morning #KenoshaRiot pic.twitter.com/PHrzqMmCHx — ELIJAH RIOT (@ElijahSchaffer) August 25, 2020

Criminal activity unfolded Monday night, following the county imposing a state of emergency curfew and the deployment of 125 members of the National Guard.

Even so, arsonists torched businesses and destroyed buildings, leaving behind nothing but destruction:

Uptown Kenosha after the second night of BLM riots. https://t.co/hOCWXrsnoM pic.twitter.com/t1n39LkGKd — Nick Short (@PoliticalShort) August 25, 2020

“This is sickening. This is disgraceful, and this is not going to solve any problems,” one frustrated business owner told reporters:

“This is disgraceful & it’s not going to solve any problems” A frustrated business owner tells me outside her vandalized business “We are in hard times, you are making this harder than it has to be” This is the human collateral of the #KenoshaRiots the corporate media ignores pic.twitter.com/Qkc5Hm7FpP — ELIJAH RIOT (@ElijahSchaffer) August 25, 2020

“I just don’t understand why something like this would happen,” another business owner said, describing the scene as “carnage.”

“I don’t understand why people do these things. Our society is just really disappointing. What about just being kind to people?” he asked.

“And why don’t you just show everybody respect. I don’t care who you are — what color, race, creed. Everybody deserves that,” he continued. “So obviously we’ll clean up the damage and move forward.”

He called on leaders to “take a hard look at what’s happening here” because “innocent people are getting their things destroyed, wrecked, for no reason at all”:

“Total carnage, I just don’t understand why something like this would happen” says Daniel Esposito, owner of 4 buildings that were vandalized and looted lastnight in #Kenosha pic.twitter.com/c9EfvN16ku — Jorge Ventura Media (@VenturaReport) August 25, 2020

