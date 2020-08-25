https://www.theblaze.com/news/donna-brazile-off-rails-fox-interview

Fox News was forced to cut away from a segment Tuesday morning after former Democratic National Committee Chairman Donna Brazile lost it on fellow guest, conservative Fox News commentator Tammy Bruce.

The two were brought in by “Fox & Friends” co-host Brian Kilmeade to discuss the first night of the Republican National Convention, but before long, the conversation devolved into a shouting match, the Wrap reported.

What happened?

Things went south after Bruce began discussing race relations in America and events such as the Black Lives Matter protests after George Floyd’s death in late May and the riots in Kenosha, Wisconsin, following the police shooting of 29-year-old unarmed black man, Jacob Blake.

Bruce suggested that Republicans, in contrast to the Democrats, had a unifying message regarding race relations and how to deal with rioters, pointing to Monday night speeches by Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) and former Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley.

That’s when Brazile lost it and pulled the race card.

“This is why the choir sounds like a note coming from a scratched record. It sounds like I will never be an American in your world, because after 400 years, my family cannot walk out of this house without fearing violence!” she shouted.

“No one is saying that,” Bruce retorted as Kilmeade chimed in agreeing: “That’s not what anyone said.”

Nevertheless, Brazile continued, shouting: “You ignore the pains of people that are hurting … You do not recognize my existence!”

“You’re the shameful one Tammy, because I will not allow you to erase my existence,” Brazile continued.

The two guests talked over each other for more than a minute, before Fox News decided to pull the plug on the interview.

At one point, Kilmeade exasperatedly said, “I’m not sure how it got off the rails” before acknowledging he was “not too sure anyone benefitted from that.”

Anything else?

Last year, in a move that was criticized by both liberals and conservatives, Fox News hired Brazile as a paid contributor.

Brazile previously worked for CNN before being fired after tipping off the Hillary Clinton campaign about topics that would be brought up during a presidential debate in 2016.

