A group of leftist militants were caught on video harassing Washington, D.C., restaurant patrons Monday evening, apparently because they refused to raise their fists in solidarity like other patrons seated around them.

In the above clip, a crowd of militants descend upon a lone woman seated on a sidewalk in front of what appears to be an eatery of some sort, lean across her table, and scream just inches from her face, “White silence is violence! White silence is violence!” Later they chant, “No justice, no peace!”

Fists are raised skyward all around her; but she does not comply.

In the second clip, leftists harass a couple seated outside another restaurant, presumably for the same reason: The man and woman won’t raise their fists like their fellow patrons seated around them.

But as we can see from the next clip, it’s much less problematic when you do what the mob says. Indeed, a young child stands and raises his fist along with the adults with him, and voices can be heard telling him “good job” as he gives them the thumbs up:

How did observers react?

As you might imagine, a number of Twitter users were disgusted by what they saw on video:

“Wow. The left turned into fanatic religious ideologues pretty fast,” one user wrote.

“She should raise her hand…and give them the finger!” another user suggested.

“Only one I raise my hands to and kneel for is God himself. These POS need their asses beat. Leave the innocent ppl alone. This is only fueling the patriots to rise and when ppl start reacting these pansies will cry and ask why is this happening boo hoo. Punk ass bitch cowards,” another user noted.

“They are going to f*** with the wrong person one day….” another user wrote.

And one Twitter user referred to an iconic moment in history to make his point:

Anything else?

There was violence and unrest in D.C. as well Monday night:

The action in the nation’s capital appears to be in response to the police-involved shooting of a black man, Jacob Blake, in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Sunday, which resulted in rioting and attacks upon law enforcement.

