A video published to social media today shows Black Lives Matter rioters attacking a man in Kenosha, Wisconsin, as he tried to defend a charitable association with a fire extinguisher.

In the video, the man can be seen at the entrance to Danish Brotherhood Lodge 14 — a charitable society that was set on fire by rioters on Monday — with a fire extinguisher, which he then uses to spray at rioters in an attempt to drive them away from the building.

Full story at Breitbart…

Update on the victim — Broken jaw, black eye

Update on the 70-year old who was beaten by the mob during the #Kenosha riots last night from a local resident. @ElijahSchaffer pic.twitter.com/SBcqvbnJkC — Simulation Warlord🇺🇸 (@zerosum24) August 25, 2020