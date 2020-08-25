https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/08/25/wapo-fact-checker-nails-nikki-haley-for-falsehood-about-obama-and-biden-by-confirming-that-she-was-telling-the-truth-screenshots/

Why is it that when it comes to Nikki Haley, the media can’t seem to find their intellectual honesty?

Remember Leslie Marshall last night?

The Washington Post took their own turn trying to slime Haley. Not only is she a privileged white woman, but she’s also a bald-faced liar:

Yeah, but don’t you see? Nikki Haley’s a Republican and therefore a liar. She has to be.

They’re really doing this.

But a look we’re used to from the crackerjack fact-checking team at the Washington Post.

They understand how it works when there’s a narrative to push.

Bingo.

