Leftist activists cornered a woman at a restaurant in Washington, D.C., early this week and demanded that she give into their demands of joining them by raising her fist. She stood her ground and refused to give in.

Washington Post journalist Fredrick Kunkle captured the incident on video and shared it on social media, writing: “In a scene that played out several times Monday, a Black Lives Matter protest that began in Columbia Heights confronted White diners outside D.C. restaurants, chanting ‘White silence is violence!’ and demanding White diners show their solidarity.”

“In Adams Morgan, protesters screamed at Lauren B. Victor for several minutes for refusing to raise her fist with them. ‘Are you a Christian?’ a female protester demanded,” Kunkle reported. “‘Good for you — you stood your ground,’ Chuck Modiano said sarcastically as the crowd moved on.”

“Modiano, who had been yelling at Victor and moments later identified himself as a citizen journalist who writes for @Deadspin, told Victor he couldn’t understand why she was the only diner in the area who wouldn’t comply. ‘What was in you, you couldn’t do this?’,” Kunkle continued. “‘I felt I was under attack,’ Victor, an urban planner, said, adding that she felt there was something wrong about being coerced to show support.”

“In the moment, it didn’t feel right,’ Victor said, adding that she also could understand their anger,” Kunkle added. “‘I wasn’t actually frightened. I didn’t think they’d do anything to me,’ she said. ‘I’m very much with them. I’ve been marching with them for weeks and weeks and weeks.’”

Kunkle shared another video from the incident, writing: “Given many comments regarding protesters’ races, it’s worth noting that a young Black woman leading the protest Monday asked White protesters to step forward, as seen here. This direction was given more than once.”

