https://www.dailywire.com/news/watch-former-dnc-head-donna-brazile-freaks-out-on-fox-friends-brian-kilmeade-cuts-away

On Tuesday, Fox News contributor and former Democratic National Committee chair Donna Brazile became irate on “Fox & Friends” when speaking with conservative pundit Tammy Bruce about the current wave of violence breaking out across America. The moment became so heated that co-host Brian Kilmeade had to cut away.

The heated exchange began when Tammy Bruce highlighted the fact that few if any, Democrats have spoken out against the violence unfolding in cities across America.

“No Democratic has spoken out against the nature of what’s happening in Kenosha, Portland, Seattle, Baltimore, New York, Chicago. Americans have a choice, and the fact is that the Republicans are showing an expanse of what the American sensibility and what the American future is,” Bruce asserted. “It’s not some discussion over a seminar of complaints due to what you want to win the next election.”

Brazile began speaking over Bruce, comparing her to a choir singing from a scratched record.

“This is why the choir sounds like a note coming from a scratched record,” said Brazile. “It sounds like I will never be an American in your world, because, after 400 years, my family cannot walk out of this house without fearing violence.”

Though Bruce asserted that “of course” Brazile is an American, she continued to press the point.

“That’s not what anyone said,” Kilmeade interjected.

For almost a minute, Donna Brazile kept badgering the point, not letting Tammy Bruce inject a single coherent response. Throughout her lamentation, Brazile accused Bruce of trying to erase her history and ignore the pain of black Americans.

“She ignores the reality of what is happening. She is ignoring it because I see it. Tammy, I see it every day. I see the violence, Tammy,” said Brazile. “Coming from someone who does not live my existence — you do not recognize my existence, Tammy. You do not recognize my existence!”

As Brian Kilmeade tried to calm the situation by pointing out that the two were brought on to talk about night one of the RNC, Bruce said it was “a shame” that the conversation went off the rails the way it did.

“You are the shameful one. You are the shameful one. You cannot erase my history,” Brazile defiantly shot back.

Finally, Brian Kilmeade cut away from the moment and said, “That’s not going well. Not too sure anybody benefited from that.”

[embedded content]

In March of this year, Donna Brazile told RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel to “go to hell” twice during a Fox News segment for suggesting that the DNC is trying to rig the primary against Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT).

“And for people to use Russian talking points to sew division among Americans that is stupid. So, Ronna, go to hell,” Brazile exclaimed, prompting some pushback from the hosts. “No, go to hell. I’m tired of it. We are not trying to prevent anyone from becoming the nominee. If you have the delegates and win, you will win. This notion that somehow Democrats are out there trying to put hurdles or roadblocks before one candidate. that stupid.”

RELATED: WATCH: Former DNC Head Donna Brazile Tells GOP Chairwoman ‘Go To Hell’ Twice On Live TV

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

