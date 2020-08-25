http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/ycLcASYbjGg/

Tuesday on Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” host Brian Kilmeade cut away from former Democratic National Committee chair Donna Brazile, also a network contributor, after she derailed a segment with conservative commentator Tammy Bruce.

While commenting on the first night of the Republican National Convention, Bruce said, “No Democratic has spoken out against the nature of what’s happening in Kenosha, Portland, Seattle, Baltimore, New York, Chicago. Americans have a choice, and the fact is that the Republicans are showing an expanse of what the American sensibility and what the American future is.”

Brazile said, “This is why the choir sounds like aa note coming from a scratched record. It sounds like I will never be an American in your world, because, after 400 years, my family cannot walk out of this house without fearing violence.”

Kilmeade said, “That’s not what anyone said.”

After an extended back and forth, Brazile said, “She ignores the reality of what is happening. She is ignoring it because I see it. Tammy, I see it every day. I see the violence, Tammy.”

She continued, “Coming from someone who does not live my existence — you do not recognize my existence, Tammy. You do not recognize my existence!”

Bruce said, “It’s a shame.”

Brazile shot back, “You are the shameful one. You are the shameful one. You cannot erase my history.”

Kilmeade cut away, saying, “That’s not going well. Not too sure anybody benefited from that.”

