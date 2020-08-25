https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/watch-heartbroken-citizens-businesses-destroyed-black-lives-matter-explain-much-pain/

It is an emotional day for business owners in Kenosha, Wisconsin, who returned to their shops to see the destruction caused by Black Lives Matter rioters over the past two days.

Speaking to Elijah Schaffer of The Blaze, business owners shared their heartbreak in a series of videos posted by the journalist on Twitter.

In one video, a business owner on the verge of tears explains how his parents started their business in their garage before moving to the shop that rioters destroyed.

“It’s emotionally hurtful, but we didn’t do anything to anybody. Why did we deserve it?”

TRENDING: “This Dude is Shooting at Us!” – BLM Run For Their Lives After Milwaukee Homeowner Fires Warning Shots at Protesters *Update* BLM Militant Shot and Bleeding (VIDEO)

“It’s emotionally hurtful, but we didn’t do anything to anybody. Why did we deserve it?” Near tears, a store owner explains how his family business of 40 years was destroyed by #BLM & Antifa arsonists last night The city is hurting this morning #KenoshaRiot pic.twitter.com/PHrzqMmCHx — ELIJAH RIOT (@ElijahSchaffer) August 25, 2020

Townhall reporter Julio Rosas also spoke to the business owners about the aftermath.

“I spoke with Scott and his mother Linda. Their furniture store was set on fire last night during the Kenosha riots. Linda cried at the sight of the wreckage. Scott had a response to people who would say it’s just property and there’s insurance,” Rosas wrote.

I spoke with Scott and his mother Linda. Their furniture store was set on fire last night during the Kenosha riots. Linda cried at the sight of the wreckage. Scott had a response to people who would say it’s just property and there’s insurance. Full vid: https://t.co/y1F7QgigE6 pic.twitter.com/Zw1y6ayds6 — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) August 25, 2020

Another business owner told Schaffer, “We are in hard times, you are making this harder than it has to be” at the site of the wreckage.

“This is disgraceful & it’s not going to solve any problems” A frustrated business owner tells me outside her vandalized business “We are in hard times, you are making this harder than it has to be” This is the human collateral of the #KenoshaRiots the corporate media ignores pic.twitter.com/Qkc5Hm7FpP — ELIJAH RIOT (@ElijahSchaffer) August 25, 2020

The owner of a used car dealership that was targeted told Schaffer that “I just don’t understand why something like this would happen” as he observed the damage to his legacy.

“I just don’t understand why something like this would happen” A deeply disturbed business owner tells me As he observes the damage to his legacy “Our society is just really disappointing” They destroyed everything he had A dozen used cars & his offices Heart breaking pic.twitter.com/Ttn6ROey0e — ELIJAH RIOT (@ElijahSchaffer) August 25, 2020

Rioters also attacked a 70-year-old man who was attempting to protect his mattress store last night. He received a broken jaw, black eye, and multiple stitches for trying to put out the fire.

SHOCKING: #BLM & Antifa rioters brutally assaulted a 70 year old man For trying to put out a fire in his mattress store He received a broken jaw, black eye, and multiple stitches The remains of the building he tried to save, now rubble, can be seen in the background #kenosha pic.twitter.com/HbcatRHy3S — ELIJAH RIOT (@ElijahSchaffer) August 25, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

