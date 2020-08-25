https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/watch-kenosha-black-lives-matter-rioter-screams-death-america-burn-american-flag/

A Black Lives Matter rioter outside the Kenosha County Courthouse screamed “death to America” as an American flag was burned on Tuesday night.

The rioters are now openly parroting not only the methods, but also the language, of terrorists.

An American flag was just burned outside the Kenosha County Courthouse. One woman screams, “Death to America!” and kicks the fence. pic.twitter.com/vI8U6EOGBv — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) August 26, 2020

“An American flag was just burned outside the Kenosha County Courthouse. One woman screams, “Death to America!” and kicks the fence,” Rosas tweeted.

Another rioter was also caught on camera by Townhall reporter Julio Rosas screaming “kill the police.”

Militias are now making their way to the area and called for all armed citizens to join them and help protect lives and property from the mobs.

