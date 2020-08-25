http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/-Y1MkUeOQQ0/

On Monday night, rioters in Kenosha, Wisconsin spread their civil unrest from primarily urban and commercial centers, to residential areas.

And the residents in those areas were having none of it.

Shortly after midnight, a group of demonstrators got in their cars and traveled to a residential neighborhood where they parked in a grassy area across from a row of houses. As they began exiting their vehicles, a homeowner emerged from his house and began firing warning shots at the rioters.

A homeowner in Milwaukee, Wisconsin fired a warning shot at protesters in his neighborhood. pic.twitter.com/YAEHDfcBBk — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) August 25, 2020

The would-be rioters began to flee as the man fired several more shots. In another incident, a group of rioters attacked and burned several local businesses in an area near a residential neighborhood. As the rioters moved through the area, several shots rang out from a man who appeared to be a business owner.

Shooting breaks out in Kenosha as rioters torch entire businesses. pic.twitter.com/eKCN8sFsx6 — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) August 25, 2020

Not all the rioting was directed at local businesses or residential neighborhoods. The Kenosha Courthouse, which was guarded by the Wisconsin National Guard, came under sustained attack by hundreds of rioters who hurled bottles and hot fireworks at them.

Battle rages on between the National Guard and Black Lives Matter rioters in front of the courthouse in Kenosha. pic.twitter.com/eawsng2irl — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) August 25, 2020

Black Lives Matter rioters launch fireworks at National Guard protesting the courthouse in Kenosha. pic.twitter.com/zch330RuBK — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) August 25, 2020

The rioting in Kenosha is now finishing its second night. The unrest began on Sunday evening after a police officer shot 29-year-old Jacob Blake in the back, after he refuse to follow a lawful order to stop and attempted to gain entry into a vehicle.

Within hours, Kenosha was ablaze as rioters began looting and committing acts of arson all over the city. Blake is alive and receiving treatment at a local hospital.

