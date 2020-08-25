http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/_JRhzMvh8sg/
Prominent Republicans such as Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY), and Eric Trump will speak on the second day of the Republican National Convention (RNC) Tuesday evening.
At 8:30 P.M. Eastern, the Republican National Convention will begin their convention program consisting of prominent speakers, starting with Norma Urrabazzo, a pastor at the International Church of Las Vegas and executive board member of the National Latino/Latina Commission (NLLC). While the contention is nominally held in Charlotte, North Carolina, most of the speakers will participate virtually.
After Urrabazzo speaks the following speakers are expected to give remarks:
- Navajo Nation vice president Myron Lizer
- Former FBI agent Richard Beasley
- Founder and CEO of HOPE for Prisoners, Inc. Jon Ponder
- Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY)
- Coast Guard Captain Jason Joyce
- Minnesota dairy farmer Cris Peterson
- National Economic Council (NEC) Director Larry Kudlow
- CEO and President John Peterson of Schuette Metals
- Cissie Graham Lynch, the granddaughter of Bill Graham
- Eveleth, Minnesota Mayor Robert Vlaisavljevich (D)
- Pro-Life advocate Abby Johnson
- Nicholas Sandmann
- Former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi
- Tiffany Trump
- Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds (R)
- Albuquerque, New Mexico Detective Ryan Holets
- Florida Liuetenant Gov. Jeannette Nunez
- Eric Trump
- Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron
- Secretary of State Mike Pompeo
First Lady Melania Trump is also slated to make an appearance.
On Monday, Reps. Jim Jordan (R-OH) and Matt Gaetz (R-OH), Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC), and Donald Trump Jr. spoke at the Republican National Convention.
Vernon Jones, a Georgia Democrat state Rep., said during the Republican National Convention (RNC) on Monday that the Democrats are “infected” with the “pandemic” of “bigotry, socialism, and anti-law enforcement bias.”
The Republican National Convention will continue through Thursday. On Wednesday, Vice President Mike Pence, Second Lady Karen Pence, Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN), Sen. Joni Ernst (R-IA), Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-NY), and many other prominent Republicans will speak at the convention.
