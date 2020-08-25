https://www.dailywire.com/news/watch-new-video-shows-jacob-blake-in-struggle-with-kenosha-officers-before-shooting

A new video, that surfaced on Monday, seems to provide more context to the altercation which led to an officer-involved shooting in Kenosha, Wisconsin, over the weekend, sparking days of unrest.

The video, which first appeared online, shows the conflict between Jacob Blake and Kenosha police officers from a different angle — an angle not visible in the first video, captured by a bystander. Although the new footage does not seem to change the narrative surrounding the incident, it does show that Blake and several of the officers engaged in a struggle before police drew their guns.

The new video also gives greater detail about the surrounding neighborhood and shows several families who apparently witnessed the shooting.

“New footage from a different angle has emerged of the moments before Jacob Blake, a Black man, was shot multiple times in the back by a White Wisconsin cop as Blake tried to get into his vehicle, according to a report,” Fox News said Tuesday. “An officer appears to be trying to restrain him before he manages to get up and walks to the driver’s side door, the clip shows.”

WATCH:

Here’s a video of the shooting that happened in Kenosha, Wisconsin. This video shows the shooting of Jacob Blake from a different vantage point. pic.twitter.com/d2CYIis6Zm — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) August 24, 2020

Following the events captured here, Blake apparently freed himself from officers and ran to the other side of the SUV. In the previous viral video, Blake can be seen reaching down, through the vehicle’s open driver-side door while an officer pulls on the back of Blake’s shirt. As Blake struggles away from the officer, the officer, who is holding a gun, fires several shots, striking Blake in the back.

Three of Blake’s children allegedly witnessed the shooting from inside the SUV.

Initial reports indicated that Blake was shot seven times. Tuesday morning, Blake’s father told media that his son has “eight holes” in his body, suggesting more injuries, and said that the family and doctors believe Blake is paralyzed from the waist down. The Chicago Sun-Times reports that it is not known whether Blake’s paralysis is permanent.

Details from the Kenosha Police Department, including officer accounts of the shooting, are scarce. Officials will only say that the officers involved in the incident have been suspended, as is department policy.

The shooting sparked new anti-racism and anti-police brutality protests in Kenosha and across Wisconsin — protests which devolved, Sunday and Monday nights, into violence and destruction. As the Daily Wire reported earlier Tuesday, fire, set by rioters, engulfed much of Kenosha’s business district, and Wisconsin governor Tony Evers announced Tuesday morning that he would be activating and deploying members of the Wisconsin National Guard to keep the peace in Kenosha, Milwaukee, Madison, and other cities with ongoing demonstrations.

Blake’s family has urged protesters to refrain from rioting.

“We will not excuse the actions of the Kenosha Police department, but his mother asks everyone to please remain peaceful,” one of Blake’s family members said in a statement.

