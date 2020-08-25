https://www.dailywire.com/news/watch-rioters-attack-elderly-man-who-tried-to-stop-store-from-burning-down-during-black-lives-matter-riots

An elderly man was brutally attacked during a Black Lives Matter riot last night in Kenosha, Wisconsin, after he tried to stop a mattress store from being burned to the ground.

“The man in his 70s was hurt while trying to stop people from burning the building down, but fire leveled the building and the longtime owners are angry and emotional,” FOX6 News reported. “The man being attacked was caught on camera. FOX6 News reached out to Kenosha police for information on arrests and the investigation, but haven’t heard back.”

Pamela Moniz and her husband, Keith McCoy, told Fox 6 News that the man was “trying to chase them off with a fire extinguisher.”

“They broke his jaw,” she said. “Lacerations to his head. I can’t wrap my head around the scene right now. I don’t think anyone from Kenosha was responsible for this.”

WATCH:

Elderly business owner tries to stop BLM thugs from burning and looting his business. They beat him unconscious and leave his store in flames. These are the scum of the Earth. Evil people. The worst humanity has to offer. pic.twitter.com/9F6jFCjB3R — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) August 25, 2020

