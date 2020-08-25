https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/wayne-root-occupy-biden-radical-occupation-looting-joe-bidens-brain/

By Wayne Allyn Root

Here is the speech President Trump should give to explain the difference between the fake image of Joe Biden, “the blue-collar fighter for the middle class,” and the reality of the new Joe Biden: radical Marxist out to destroy everything we hold dear: America, American exceptionalism, capitalism, the US Constitution, Judeo- Christian values, police, military and the great American middle class.

Because America has to understand the truth- the old Joe Biden has been hijacked. Radicals have occupied his brain. And the Joe Biden standing before you, is nothing like the old Joe.

It’s not his fault. The old Joe is gone. He clearly has dementia. He is a shell of his former self. His brain has been hijacked, occupied and looted. Now poor old helpless Joe is just a tool of radical socialist, Marxist, America-hating, extremists, revolutionaries and anarchists.

TRENDING: “This Dude is Shooting at Us!” – BLM Militants Run For Their Lives After Milwaukee Homeowner Fires Warning Shots at Protesters in His Neighborhood (VIDEO)

Here is how Trump should describe the high-jacking of Biden’s brain…

“My fellow Americans it is vitally important that you know…this is not an election between Donald Trump and Joe Biden. Because the old Joe Biden is no longer there. The old folksy, blue-collar Joe is gone forever. Poor Joe’s brain has deteriorated.

Terrible, evil people who hate this country and want to destroy it, have highjacked the old Joe Biden we all knew and loved. This new Joe is just a façade. A fake. He acts on the outside like the old blue-collar Joe. But poor old Joe’s brain is not there anymore. Joe’s brain has been seized in a hostile takeover by evil people intent on destroying America. I call it, “OCCUPY BIDEN.”

These Biden brain occupiers are like a conman who lives with an elderly helpless grandpa in his basement apartment, pretending to care for him, but loots his bank accounts.

These America-hating, Marxist radicals have looted Joe’s

brain.

Because of this terrible situation, this election is no longer about two positive, reasonable visions for America. It’s about Donald J. Trump and making America great again, safe again and prosperous again…versus “OCCUPY BIDEN”- a bleak future filled with anarchy, revolution, rioting, looting, torching, murder, home invasion, and the end of America.

Joe won’t be in control of the White House, America, the US economy, or the military. The extremist, America- hating, socialist and Marxist radicals who occupy Joe’s brain will be in control of this country…your property…your life…and your children’s future.

America and YOU will never recover.

This election is a choice between being safe in your home versus anarchy in the streets. This is an election between jobs and prosperity for all Americans, versus seeing entire industries shuttered by crippling regulations and massive new taxes. This is an election between the right to freely practice your religion, versus having your church ordered closed. This is an election between personal freedom versus government control over your entire life.

Most importantly, if “OCCUPY BIDEN” gets a hold of the White House, it’s not just open borders. It’s open borders with no more ICE, defunded police, and free healthcare for anyone in the world.

Within a year or two, maybe much sooner, you won’t even recognize America. It will be a nation of 600 million. Or 900 million. Every non-English-speaking, poverty- stricken, skill-less, migrant in need of cradle to grave welfare…every dangerous criminal…and every person in the world with illness or disease will head for the border. Joe and the Democrats will let them all in and offer them free everything. Guess who will pay the bill? YOU, the American people, the great American middle class.

That’s the end of America, the end of capitalism, the end of YOU.

With 300 million or more new foreignrs in this country, who will protect you? Biden and his radical brain occupiers will have defunded the police and ICE. You’re on your own. It’s every man and woman for themselves.

Every middle-class home in America will become the Alamo.

Occupy Biden will quickly turn America into Venezuela, where formerly upper middle-class citizens, professionals, business owners and homeowners are now searching dumpsters for food, begging in the streets and drinking sewage water.

I truly wish this was an election between me and the Joe Biden we all knew just ten years ago. That Joe Biden would not have destroyed America. That Joe Biden would not wanted to turn America into Venezuela. I truly believe THAT Joe Biden loved America.

But that Joe Biden is gone forever. This election is a choice between making America great again, safe again and prosperous again…or putting America and your job, your life, your children’s future in the hands of “OCCUPY BIDEN”- a gang of evil radicals who have hijacked, occupied and looted Joe Biden’s brain.

In your hearts you know what I’m saying is 100% true. “The choice is yours.”

Wayne Allyn Root is the host of the nationally-syndicated radio show, “Wayne Allyn Root: Raw & Unfiltered” on USA Radio Network from 6 PM to 9 PM EST M-F. Listen live at http://usaradio.com/wayne-allyn-root/

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

