http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/mqXU34n8i4c/

President Josiah Bartlet is back and is teaming up with Michelle Obama to register voters ahead of the November election.

The West Wing cast, along with show creator Aaron Sorkin, is reuniting for an HBO Max special that will raise money for When We All Vote, the Michelle Obama organization that is moving aggressively to register young voters and push vote by mail. The special will feature a stage performance of the “Hartsfield’s Landing” episode from the show’s third season.

For the first time in 17 years, the original cast of @TheWestWing_TV will come together to get out the vote. A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote is coming to HBO Max this fall. pic.twitter.com/icO4R7afC7 — HBO Max (@hbomax) August 25, 2020

WarnerMedia, which owns HBO Max, didn’t say when the special would be available for streaming except to say sometime in the fall. The AT&T-owned company said it will make a donation to When We All Vote.

A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote will shoot in early October at the Orpheum Theatre in downtown Los Angeles. Original cast members who are scheduled to return include Martin Sheen, Allison Janney, Janel Moloney, Rob Lowe, Dule Hill, Richard Schiff, and Bradley Whitford.

Michelle Obama will also put in an appearance during the special, according to WarnerMedia. Thomas Schlamme, who directed many episodes and served as an executive producer on the show, is also expected to join the reunion.

“Tommy and I are incredibly excited to be getting The West Wing cast back together for this staged reading and to support When We All Vote in their efforts to get all of us involved in this election,” Aaron Sorkin said in a statement.

The “Hartsfield’s Landing” episode follows President Bartlett (Sheen) as he deals with Chinese aggression abroad and a nerve-wracking New Hampshire primary at home.

Actors Bradley Whitford recently co-hosted a fundraiser for Democrats in Wisconsin, along with West Wing co-stars Joshua Malina and Janel Moloney.

When We All Vote has recruited numerous Hollywood celebrities to help push voter registration. It recently enlisted Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, to participate in a virtual voter registration event.

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

