Just in time for the election, the original cast of The West Wing is reuniting to help Michelle Obama’s get out the vote initiative and in support of Black Lives Matter. What better way to fight the bad Orange Man’s re-election than to do it on HBO Max with Michelle Obama as their sidekick?

It’s been 17 years since the show was on the air but it remains available for viewing through streaming. It was a hugely popular show, back in its day, and many of the actors are known to be political activists, or at least not bashful about giving a political opinion in an interview. All but Rob Lowe are predictably liberal, often far-left liberal. Lowe sometimes presents a more conservative opinion than the other actors. Martin Sheen, the lead actor in the ensemble, boasts of 66 arrests from political protests and civil disobedience. So, it isn’t too surprising that Aaron Sorkin, creator, producer, and writer of the show, is getting the gang back together to help defeat President Trump.

Being a political junkie, I was a fan of the show. Like other conservatives, I had to block out the consistent liberal politics presented as superior to conservative politics, but that’s to be expected in a television show. President Josiah “Jed” Bartlet (Martin Sheen) was a Democrat president. The show first aired in September 1999 and continued for seven seasons – through the George W. Bush administration. If you were a political observer during that timeframe it was easy to see shades of Clinton administration personalities in the West Wing characters. Now they are teaming up with Bush’s good friend, Michelle Obama, to get voters registered and out to vote in November.

This isn’t the first time the cast has reunited, but it is the first time this type of show reunion with them will be aired on television. A televised reunion became a reality in response to the George Floyd murder. The actors decided to show public support for the Black Lives Matter movement. We know that the protests and violence today have nothing to do with George Floyd and that the founders of the Black Lives Matter movement are self-proclaimed Marxists, but never mind all that. Liberal white guilt is a hella drug.

The West Wing reunion has long been in the works with Schiff saying in June that the gang was getting back together in support of Black Lives Matter following the death of George Floyd. The crew have reunited in various forms, including at ATX in Austin, for The West Wing Weekly podcast, and for an ad for Bridget Mary McCormack, a candidate for Michigan’s Supreme Court. However, this is the first time that it will air on television. The team behind the Warner Bros. Television-produced series have organized the reunion to raise awareness for and support When We All Vote, a non-profit, nonpartisan organization co-chaired by Michelle Obama which was founded to increase participation in every election in America. WarnerMedia will make a donation to When We All Vote.

Titled A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote, the show will be filmed in Los Angeles in October – like a Hollywood version of an October surprise, I assume, to benefit Joe Biden’s campaign. They are teaming up with Michelle Obama’s When We All Vote organization and of course, Obama will make a guest appearance. Let’s face it, Michelle Obama has more star power with Democrats (the show’s target audience) than the Hollywood actors do right now. Special guests from the worlds of art and public service will also appear. WarnerMedia is making a donation to When We All Vote. You don’t think Michelle works for free, do you?

Just chuckle to yourself whenever you read or hear Obama’s organization described as “nonpartisan”. I’ve written about this initiative of her’s several times. None of her events include participation by well-known conservatives, only liberals. We know there wasn’t anything unifying from the Obamas being in the White House and nothing has changed now.

I’ll note that there was only one main character who was black in the series – Dulé Hill. He played Charlie Young, a personal aide to the president in seasons 1-6. Liberal white Hollywood really should take a look in the mirror before virtue-shaming everyone else.

HBO released a statement. Yep, it’s all about the election.

“With ‘A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote,’ we are excited to revisit this legendary series and offer our passionate fans something that is substantial, meaningful and unforgettable, while also promoting an important message for our time,” said Sarah Aubrey, head of original content for HBO Max. “Combined with WarnerMedia’s donation to When We All Vote, this special not only entertains, but also help ensure the organization can carry forth its mission to increase voter participation in every election.”

One of the actors has this pinned at the top of his Twitter account. He posted about watching all the episodes of the series as a #QuarantineBinge.

