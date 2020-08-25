https://justthenews.com/government/local/wisconsin-doj-says-there-was-knife-jacob-blakes-vehicle?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Jacob Blake, the man wounded by a police officer In Kenosha, Wis., on Sunday, had a knife in his car, the Wisconsin Department of Justice announced Wednesday night.

“During the investigation following the initial incident, Mr. Blake admitted that he had a knife in his possession. DCI agents recovered a knife from the driver’s side floorboard of Mr. Blake’s vehicle. A search of the vehicle located no additional weapons,” the department said in a press release.

The department said that Blake had opened his vehicle’s driver’s side door before Kenosha Police Officer Rusten Sheskey opened fire.

“During the incident, officers attempted to arrest Jacob S. Blake, age 29. Law enforcement deployed a taser to attempt to stop Mr. Blake, however the taser was not successful in stopping Mr. Blake. Mr. Blake walked around his vehicle, opened the driver’s side door, and leaned forward. While holding onto Mr. Blake’s shirt, Officer Rusten Sheskey fired his service weapon 7 times. Officer Sheskey fired the weapon into Mr. Blake’s back,” the department said.

Blake’s shooting has touched off a new round of racial protests and violent rioting, and forced some professional sports teams to cancel games.

