KENOSHA BURNS: Wisconsin Riots Enter 2nd Night, ‘Massive Fires’ Reported Throughout City
posted by Hannity Staff – 5 hours ago
Police and protesters clashed in Kenosha, Wisconsin Monday night following a police shooting over the weekend; with eyewitnesses reporting “massive fires” burning throughout the city.
“Officers deployed tear gas in an attempt to disperse a crowd outside the Kenosha County courthouse. Gov. Tony Evers deployed 125 Guard members to the city in an effort to prevent the kind of violence and vandalism that occurred in the city on Sunday night,” reports Fox News.
Several massive fires in downtown #Kenosha. The city is filled with smoke.
Photojournalist Tamott Wolverton shot this video. pic.twitter.com/ekFS89aSdj
— Stephanie Haines (@TMJ4Stephanie) August 25, 2020
“The unrest continued overnight, as video appeared to show a car dealership in Kenosha being looted, while others stomped on cars and pulled down street lights. Earlier, a furniture store was looted and set on fire. The Wisconsin Department of Corrections building was also reportedly set on fire,” adds Fox.
WISCONSIN UPDATE: Police Officer ‘Smashed with Brick,’ Seriously Injured During Overnight Riots
posted by Hannity Staff – 24 hours ago
From Fox News:
A police-involved shooting of a Black man in Kenosha, Wis., on Sunday led to hourslong protests that devolved into looting, riots and one officer reportedly being hit in the head with what witnesses described as a brick, according to a video posted on social media.
Graphic video posted by Twitter user @BotchlaUS on Sunday night shows a pair of officers walking around a police car amid a backdrop of fighting and small fires when the officer is seen suddenly collapsing to the ground.
“Officer down,” police were heard yelling on the scanner, according to The Journal Times.
It wasn’t immediately clear if the officer was from Kenosha Police Department or another law enforcement agency.
— Kenosha Police Dept. (@KenoshaPolice) August 24, 2020
