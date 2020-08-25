https://www.dailywire.com/news/wisconsin-burns-violent-riots-hit-democrat-controlled-cities-national-guard-deployed

On Tuesday night, violent rioters attacked Kenosha and Madison — which both have Democrat mayors — as Wisconsin Democratic Governor Tony Evers failed to stop the violent riots from spreading after they began on Sunday night over an officer-involved shooting.

The violence came after Evers immediately moved to criticize the way that law enforcement responded to the domestic incident call on Sunday that resulted in a man, who was black, being shot multiple times. Evers’ rush to criticize the police came while he admitted that they did not have all the facts of the case.

A furniture store in Kenosha was destroyed, another car dealership was attacked, and the Community Corrections Division building went up in flames. Multiple reporters said that those involved were Black Lives Matter activists.

WATCH:

A closer look at just one of the buildings (the local furniture store) currently up in flames in Kenosha tonight: pic.twitter.com/2EvasISbN1 — Shelby Talcott (@ShelbyTalcott) August 25, 2020

BLM rioters continue their rampage through #Kenosha. They’re destroying everything they can. #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/DXPs9ctwPu — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 25, 2020

This is B&L Office Furniture in Kenosha, Wisconsin before & after the #BLM riots on Monday night This is a small business a place where people work Sitting on a property somebody invested in This is real America All destroyed by heartless criminals pic.twitter.com/XCFhASw6it — ELIJAH RIOT (@ElijahSchaffer) August 25, 2020

Another truck set on fire near the train tracks in Kenosha pic.twitter.com/LcQVpTzOvJ — Shelby Talcott (@ShelbyTalcott) August 25, 2020

Another building has been engulfed in flames: pic.twitter.com/8ex3ZYlYMe — Shelby Talcott (@ShelbyTalcott) August 25, 2020

Mutiple structure fires, businesses being broken into and vandalized. Just down the street from here, a mob set a fire to the Department of Corrections building in #Kenosha pic.twitter.com/J5aLxQqUPG — Jorge Ventura Media (@VenturaReport) August 25, 2020

“Budget Motors” in #Kenosha is being vandalized by mob. Mutiple people breaking and entering. #Wisconsin pic.twitter.com/dNtAKwx1zp — Jorge Ventura Media (@VenturaReport) August 25, 2020

Local businesses set to flame in #Kenosha pic.twitter.com/nOb29M5Bu5 — Jorge Ventura Media (@VenturaReport) August 25, 2020

In Madison, fires were set, although they appeared to smaller in scale, and there was reported looting.

Several fires now ablaze in downtown Madison. pic.twitter.com/ujrevZnKnv — Isthmus (@isthmus) August 25, 2020

Wisconsin is a failed state. More rioting in Madison. pic.twitter.com/uUZF8Us8fl — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) August 25, 2020

A massive Antifa mob forms up against a smaller force of police officers in Madison. pic.twitter.com/DO6vAwyR47 — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) August 25, 2020

Madison is being looted. pic.twitter.com/kMZ22ojCOp — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) August 25, 2020

Evers was forced to call in the national guard to assist local enforcement after the situation became too much for local officials to handle alone.

The Wisconsin National Guard Public Affairs Office said in a statement:

Gov. Tony Evers today, at the request of local officials, authorized the Wisconsin National Guard to support local law enforcement in Kenosha County to help protect critical infrastructure and assist in maintaining public safety and the ability of individuals to peacefully protest. … Pursuant to Section 321.39(1)(a) of the Wisconsin Statutes, the governor ordered into state active duty members of the Wisconsin National Guard deemed necessary to support to local law enforcement and first responders in Kenosha. Any Guard members called to active duty may only be used to provide support to local law enforcement and to protect critical infrastructure and cultural institutions necessary for the well-being of the community, and to provide support to first responders such as the Kenosha Fire Department. The National Guard may not be used to impede the ability of people to peacefully protest or impede the ability of the media to report on this situation.

“I know folks across our state will be making their voices heard in Kenosha and in communities across Wisconsin,” Evers said Monday. “Every person should be able to express their anger and frustration by exercising their First Amendment rights and report on these calls to action without any fear of being unsafe. This is a limited mobilization of the National Guard focused on supporting the needs of local first responders to protect critical infrastructure, such as utilities and fire stations, and to ensure Kenoshians are able to assemble safely.”

Maj. Gen. Paul Knapp, Wisconsin’s adjutant general, added, “Serving our fellow Wisconsin citizens and assisting civil authorities during times of need is one of core missions in the National Guard. Our Citizen Soldiers and Airmen are well-trained and prepared to assist in any way we can in an effort to preserve public safety.”

