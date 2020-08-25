https://www.wnd.com/2020/08/jesus-soon-teen-beats-robs-72-year-old-stuffs-closet/

(PENNLIVE) — A teenage psychiatric patient who attacked and robbed a 72-year-old woman in her home and then left her bound and locked in a closet for four days seems fated to spend the next several decades behind bars.

In a ruling issued Tuesday, a panel of the state Superior Court refused to void the 20- to 50-year prison term imposed on Khemmathat Fariss for the February 2017 crime in Chester County.

Farris was 17 at the time and was supposed to be undergoing residential mental health treatment in a facility near the victim’s home, Judge Ann E. Lazarus wrote in the state court’s opinion upholding his punishment.

