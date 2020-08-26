https://www.the-sun.com/entertainment/1372668/16-and-pregnant-lori-wickelhaus-arrested-possession-of-child-pornography/

16 and Pregnant star Lori Wickelhaus has been arrested for possession of child pornography and appeared hysterical in her mugshot.

A 20-count indictment warrant was issued for Lori’s arrest on August 13 for possession of viewing matter portraying sexual performance of a minor, the clerk for a Kentucky court exclusively confirmed to The Sun.

Authorities revealed she was arrested on Monday, August 24.

In the police report obtained by The Sun, the pornography was found on an iPhone and white chrome laptop PC.

The police received a Cybertip from the Kentucky State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force when an “unknown subject uploaded images that depict child pornography to a dropbox account,” according to the report.

Lori, 28, was released on $10,000 cash bond.

Her arraignment has been set for September.

In the mugshot obtained by The Sun, Lori appeared hysterical as she stared at the camera.

The MTV alum was arrested previously in January 2018 for theft by deception including cold checks and failure to appear.

She was arrested again days later for failure to appear.

Lori appeared on Season 2, Episode 5 of 16 and Pregnant.

On her episode, she placed her son Aidan with boyfriend Cory Haskett for adoption after her parents encouraged her to throughout the episode.

Lori spent time at Q&A Associates in West Virginia, a transitional program for young adults.

In 2012, Lori gave a rare interview regarding her struggle with depression.

She said: “Before I got here I was on a downward spiral. I had no dreams, I didn’t have any goals, I didn’t care what happened day to day.

“I’d wake up and go right back to bed. There was nothing to get up and work for. Now I have everything to work for.

“After my pregnancy, I hit a rough spot. I couldn’t really get over that I had done an open adoption with my son. I wasn’t working. I quit going to school. I knew I needed a change.

“I see a good career. A family, a nice house and a couple of animals. I really have a big dream for myself so I plan on reaching it.”

In 2013, she welcomed her second child, daughter Rylynn Jo, with now-ex-fiance Joseph Amos.

A year later, she gave birth to her son Logan.

