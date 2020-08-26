https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/08/26/17-year-old-charged-with-first-degree-murder-after-fatal-shooting-in-kenosha-tuesday-night/

As Twitchy reported, two people were killed and one wounded when shots were fired during protests in Kenosha, Wisc. Tuesday night. Julio Rosas of Twitchy sister site Townhall was on the scene and captured video of multiple people chasing the shooter before he fell to the ground and started firing.

Kyle Rittenhouse, 17, of Antioch, Illinois, was taken into custody in Illinois on suspicion of first-degree intentional homicide.

AP’s Zeke Miller calls Rittenhouse a “police admirer” while Vox has him pinned as a self-identified militia member and the masses on Twitter have already decided he’s a white supremacist.

The incident was caught from several different angles and is being pieced together on social media.

You can argue that he shouldn’t have been there in the first place, but first-degree murder? This looks a lot like self-defense to a lot of people.

We’re certain we’ll have several profiles of Rittenhouse written in the meantime to find some reason he’s the guilty party here.

