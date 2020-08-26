https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/08/26/17-year-old-charged-with-first-degree-murder-after-fatal-shooting-in-kenosha-tuesday-night/

As Twitchy reported, two people were killed and one wounded when shots were fired during protests in Kenosha, Wisc. Tuesday night. Julio Rosas of Twitchy sister site Townhall was on the scene and captured video of multiple people chasing the shooter before he fell to the ground and started firing.

🚨🚨🚨: Multiple gunshots are fired after people chased a guy with a rifle. Rifle dude tripped and fell. He fired his gun at a guy who jumped on top of him. pic.twitter.com/BfV244MMnc — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) August 26, 2020

Kyle Rittenhouse, 17, of Antioch, Illinois, was taken into custody in Illinois on suspicion of first-degree intentional homicide.

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — A white, 17-year-old police admirer was arrested Wednesday in the killing of two people during a third night of protests in Kenosha over the police shooting of a Black man, Jacob Blake.https://t.co/HtJKehczwv — Zeke Miller (@ZekeJMiller) August 26, 2020

AP’s Zeke Miller calls Rittenhouse a “police admirer” while Vox has him pinned as a self-identified militia member and the masses on Twitter have already decided he’s a white supremacist.

Kyle Rittenhouse, a 17-year-old self-identified militia member, has been charged with first-degree intentional homicide. Here’s the latest updates on the shooting suspect, and the events leading up to the shooting last night:https://t.co/YQ9mncMUmH — Vox (@voxdotcom) August 26, 2020

The incident was caught from several different angles and is being pieced together on social media.

This is the best, all-angles breakdown of the Kenosha shooting out there so far: https://t.co/MjTVakUvvD — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) August 26, 2020

WATCH: A video sync of the Kyle Rittenhouse shooting in Kenosha, WI with multiple camera angles and object highlights. pic.twitter.com/61XMCdHcmK — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) August 26, 2020

You can argue that he shouldn’t have been there in the first place, but first-degree murder? This looks a lot like self-defense to a lot of people.

First degree? I am not going to defend the shooter because I don’t have all the facts, but the video does not depict 1st degree murder imo. There’s at least a plausible case for self-defense based on the tape, which you’d never know if you read the first 18 grafs of this story: https://t.co/O83vidhm5e — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) August 26, 2020

“There’s at least a plausible case for self-defense based on the tape, which you’d never know if you read the first 18 grafs of this story” That’s very much a deliberate decision made by @mikehouseholder and @sbauerAP, bc it’s about setting narratives — Sarcastic Cupcake (@SarcasticCupcak) August 26, 2020

Setting him up for an acquittal. — Tyler Alex (@Mah2pt0) August 26, 2020

1. Overcharge the defendant

2. Acquittal

3. Riots

4. Someone gets killed

5. Go to step 1 — Russian Meddler (@RussianMeddler) August 26, 2020

So, here’s what’s going to happen… You’re never going to prove pre-meditated murder when video evidence clearly shows in both instances the suspect being chased & attacked by rioters. So, he’s going to be found not guilty. There will be more riots. Around and around we go. — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) August 26, 2020

I honestly, don’t think he should’ve been there. And he was not lawfully carrying that rifle at the age of 17… Where are his parents???? But that’s a separate issue. We’re talking about first-degree premeditated murder. There is no way this case sticks. — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) August 26, 2020

He didn’t “shoot into a crowd”. He engaged his targets and took them down. The only people shot were the guy trying to pound his head in with a skateboard and the guy pointing a pistol at him. Stop lying. We’ve all seen the video. — Spies, Brigands, and Pirates (@SBP404) August 26, 2020

He shot a man who chased after him and attacked him. It was self defense. Video tells the story. He tried to leave, the mob refused to let him leave and attacked him. He defended himself. pic.twitter.com/VpESk8e5lS — Harold Stickeehans (@StickeeNotes) August 26, 2020

This is slow motion of the incident last night, What do you think? pic.twitter.com/BuJBAXzmN5 — Luke Rudkowski (@Lukewearechange) August 26, 2020

What happened right before? The first one tried to kick him in the face. That second guy tried to hit him with a skateboard. I recommend people get schooled up on self-defense laws in Wisconsin. It’s going to come down to what the shooter thought at the time. — Matthew Betley (@MatthewBetley) August 26, 2020

Third guy had a glock in his hand and was hit in the arm by the defender’s fire — 🇺🇸Col. Rob Maness ret.🇺🇸 (@RobManess) August 26, 2020

It’s gonna come down to jurors who refuse to convict people for defending themselves despite what some leftist DA says trying to frame him https://t.co/4hosnMh1YB — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) August 26, 2020

We’re certain we’ll have several profiles of Rittenhouse written in the meantime to find some reason he’s the guilty party here.

