https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/08/26/17-year-old-kyle-rittenhouse-apprehended-will-be-charged-with-murder-over-kenosha-shooting/

Breaking news out of Antioch, Illinois where we’re seeing reports that Kyle Rittenhouse, a 17-year-old, has been arrested in connection with the shootings in Kenosha last night that left two people dead and one wounded:

As we told you earlier, Townhall’s Julio Rosas witnessed and filmed at least part of the incident:

Court documents say he “fled the state of Wisconsin with intent to avoid prosecution for that offense”:

He’s been assigned a public defender and there will be an extradition hearing tomorrow:

They’ll be a press conference a little later today:

We’ll keep you posted.

***

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...