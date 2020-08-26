https://amgreatness.com/2020/08/26/17-year-old-suspect-charged-with-first-degree-murder-after-shooting-rioters-in-kenosha/

A teenager is in police custody after a shooting incident overnight in Kenosha, Wisconsin left two rioters dead and another seriously wounded.

The suspect, 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse, was arrested Thursday in Antioch, Wisconsin on a warrant from Kenosha, charged with being a fugitive from justice on suspicion of first-degree intentional homicide.

Rittenhouse is being held in the Lake County Juvenile Detention Center near Vernon Hills.

The shooting took place around 11:45 p.m. near a car dealership in Kenosha, Tuesday night, as antifa/BLM rioters rampaged through town for the third night in a row following the police shooting of 29-year-old Jacob Blake.

The FBI is reportedly assisting in the case.

Sheriff David Beth said that armed people had been patrolling the city’s streets in recent nights, but did not know if the gunman was among them.

“They’re a militia,” Beth said. “They’re like a vigilante group.”

According to independent journalists reporting from the scene, Blake was part of an armed group that was there to protect local businesses. The group was allegedly pro-BLM but against the destruction of businesses. They apparently had no problem with attacks on federal buildings. One of the members of the vigilante group said on video, “no lives can matter until black lives matter.”

GASLIGHTING: the shooter was a libertarian who said he was in support of the BLM movement Also said he supported their right to protest and target government property The group wasn’t even all white & openly said they were there to protect BLM VIDEO EVIDENCE DOESN’T LIE https://t.co/mRS9za94rJ pic.twitter.com/B1AwigZ4Fl — ELIJAH RIOT (@ElijahSchaffer) August 26, 2020

Independent journalist Elijah Schaffer spoke with Rittenhouse earlier in the evening.

CONTEXT: I spoke with the alleged shooter earlier in the night who stated he was there to protect property He did not make racist comments, condemn #BLM, or mention political motivations for his actions He said that he was there to protect property & was carrying a firearm pic.twitter.com/ViYUB65tiy — ELIJAH RIOT (@ElijahSchaffer) August 26, 2020

One video appears to show an armed group of vigilantes interacting with Kenosha County Sheriff’s officers earlier in the night outside a gas station. In the video, officers can be heard telling the group, “we appreciate you guys,” and passing out water.

Police in Kenosha Wisconsin were giving water to white milita members and saying they “appreciate them being there” while assaulting protestors. Later in the night, militia members shot protestors. Two people are now dead one in the hospital. pic.twitter.com/OA4NCjWiIN — Frederick Joseph (@FredTJoseph) August 26, 2020

Just prior to the shooting, rioters were destroying cars with metal bats, hammers and boulders, Schaffer reported.

This video was take a few yards away from the shooting where you can see the rioters destroying the vehicles pic.twitter.com/LXHMQoIMh4 — ELIJAH RIOT (@ElijahSchaffer) August 26, 2020

Cellphone videos posted on social media captured a young man armed with a rifle being pursued by a mob of rioters, including an individual armed with a handgun and a skateboard, and another with a molotov cocktail. After the boy falls to the ground and is hit with the skateboard, he opens fire from a sitting position on those closing in on him.

🚨🚨🚨: Multiple gunshots are fired after people chased a guy with a rifle. Rifle dude tripped and fell. He fired his gun at a guy who jumped on top of him. pic.twitter.com/BfV244MMnc — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) August 26, 2020

A Molotov cocktail appears to have been thrown at the shooter in Kenosha before he fired at the first victim. pic.twitter.com/DPVgjepDsb — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) August 26, 2020

Journalists on the ground were able to capture graphic images of the wounded.

WARNING GRAPHIC The guy in this video helping the man who had just been shot is Daily Caller reporter @RichieMcGinniss. Literally taking the shirt off his back to help save his life.pic.twitter.com/P59hoUDYj6 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) August 26, 2020

Here’s video of the man’s wounds, I recorded him being shot in Kenosha. His right arm is badly damaged. Credit: @ louriealex (instagram) pic.twitter.com/iE8vUG27mb — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) August 26, 2020

Lefties on social media are portraying Rittenhouse as “white supremacist” who was only there to kill innocent Black Lives Matter protesters.

This is Kyle Rittenhouse, a white supremacist in Kenosha who shot multiple protestors last night. He killed one protestor. He drove from Illinois pic.twitter.com/RB3dZ3Rq0o — Hamdia Ahmed (@hamdia_ahmed) August 26, 2020

While folks on the right see the youth as a hero for standing his ground against an armed and dangerous mob.

Mark my words:#KyleRittenhouse acts of heroism and subsequent swift penalties imposed by the State will be a watershed moment We can all watch the many videos and make an educated judgment If self-defense against these armed mobs is now illegal, is the social contract dead? pic.twitter.com/sLmE9ZWzw4 — Dan Lyman (@CitizenAnalyst) August 26, 2020

Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, who is Black, said in an interview with the news program “Democracy Now!” that the shootings were not surprising and that white militias have been ignored for too long. “How many times across this country do you see armed gunmen, protesting, walking into state Capitols, and everybody just thinks it’s OK?” Barnes said. “People treat that like it’s some kind of normal activity that people are walking around with assault rifles.”

Townhall’s Julio Rosas said that when the gunman stumbled and fell, “two people jumped onto him and there was a struggle for control of his rifle. At that point during the struggle, he just began to fire multiple rounds and that dispersed people near him.”

“The rifle was being jerked around in all directions while it was being fired,” Rosas said.

As the crowd scatters, Rittenhouse stands up and continues walking down the street as police cars arrive.

The man puts up his hands and walks toward the squad cars, with someone in the crowd yelling at police that the man had just shot someone, but several of the cars drive past him toward the people who had been shot.

Here is a slow motion video of what occurred:

This is slow motion of the incident last night, What do you think? pic.twitter.com/BuJBAXzmN5 — Luke Rudkowski (@Lukewearechange) August 26, 2020

Rittenhouse has been assigned a public defender and will make his first court appearance on Friday.

Many people are reportedly leaving Kenosha amid growing concern that the violence, riots, and looting will be allowed to continue in their community.

The Kenosha County Board sent a letter to Gov. Tony Evers requesting additional National Guard members with police powers to be brought in.

President Trump announced Wednesday afternoon that Evers finally agreed to accept federal assistance.

“TODAY, I will be sending federal law enforcement and National Guard to Kenosha, WI to restore LAW and ORDER!” the president tweeted.

“We will NOT stand for looting, arson, violence, and lawlessness on American streets,” he declared.

…TODAY, I will be sending federal law enforcement and the National Guard to Kenosha, WI to restore LAW and ORDER! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 26, 2020

