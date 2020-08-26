https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/2020-rnc-night-3-live-stream-video-starting-8-pm-et/
The 2020 Republican National Convention kicks off its second night in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Tonight’s speakers include: VP Mike Pence, Sen. Joni Ernst, Gov. Kristi Noem, Rep. Lee Zeldin, Ric Grenell, Kellyanne Conway and Burgess Owens
President Trump is expected to make an appearance each night of the convention.
Here is Wednesday night’s opening video:
Right Side Broadcasting Network will livestream the RNC tonight.
