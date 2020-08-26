https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/85-year-old-woman-suffers-wound-back-head-slammed-ground-robbery-near-chicagos-mag-mile-video/

You won’t see this reported by the national mainstream media.

An 85-year-old woman on Tuesday morning was violently slammed to the ground in a robbery outside of her Magnificent Mile condo.

Surveillance footage obtained by CWBChicago shows the elderly woman walking with a cane into the entrance of her building through a parking garage.

A man is seen approaching the woman from behind and violently pulls her to the ground with her purse strap.

The elderly woman suffered a wound to the back of her head after she hit her head on the pavement.

CWBChicago reported:

Video shows the woman walking with a cane to the back entrance of her building through the parking garage entrance at 158 East Grand around 10:33 a.m. The offender pulls violently on the woman’s purse strap, which was draped across her chest. She is thrown to the pavement and strikes her head as the attacker continues to yank on her purse strap until it breaks. Witnesses said the attacker fled westbound on Grand and then climbed a nearby staircase to the main level of Michigan Avenue. He was accompanied by two other people. A police department spokesperson said the woman was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, but CPD did not know her condition. However, a source told CWBChicago the woman is expected to recover. She did not lose consciousness, although she did have bleeding from a wound to the back of her head.

WATCH:

[embedded content]