JUST IN: Former Covington High School Student Nick Sandmann to Speak at RNC Next Week

posted by Hannity Staff – 8.18.20

The former Covington High School student smeared by the media during an event at the Lincoln Memorial will reportedly speak at the Republican National Convention next week.

JUST IN: Nick Sandmann to speak at RNC https://t.co/8tPjhCrZRs pic.twitter.com/BlqPsb5WFv — The Washington Times (@WashTimes) August 18, 2020

“Mr. Sandmann was portrayed in reports, based on incomplete videos and still photographs, as a MAGA-hat-wearing racist bullying an American Indian activist. But when fuller video of the incident at the Lincoln Memorial emerged, Mr. Sandmann and his classmates were clearly being baited by Nathan Phillips and by an unrelated Black-racist group,” reports the Washington Times.

Covington Catholic graduate Nick Sandmann to speak at RNC next weekhttps://t.co/p738dju9Ln — FOX19 NOW (@FOX19) August 18, 2020

“His family sued numerous publications over the coverage of him and already has won settlements from the Washington Post and CNN,” adds the website.

