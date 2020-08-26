https://hannity.com/media-room/a-new-low-cnn-analyst-calls-nick-sandmann-a-snot-nose-entitled-kid-from-kentucky/
JUST IN: Former Covington High School Student Nick Sandmann to Speak at RNC Next Week
posted by Hannity Staff – 8.18.20
The former Covington High School student smeared by the media during an event at the Lincoln Memorial will reportedly speak at the Republican National Convention next week.
JUST IN: Nick Sandmann to speak at RNC https://t.co/8tPjhCrZRs pic.twitter.com/BlqPsb5WFv
— The Washington Times (@WashTimes) August 18, 2020
“Mr. Sandmann was portrayed in reports, based on incomplete videos and still photographs, as a MAGA-hat-wearing racist bullying an American Indian activist. But when fuller video of the incident at the Lincoln Memorial emerged, Mr. Sandmann and his classmates were clearly being baited by Nathan Phillips and by an unrelated Black-racist group,” reports the Washington Times.
Covington Catholic graduate Nick Sandmann to speak at RNC next weekhttps://t.co/p738dju9Ln
— FOX19 NOW (@FOX19) August 18, 2020
“His family sued numerous publications over the coverage of him and already has won settlements from the Washington Post and CNN,” adds the website.
Read the full report here.
MUST SEE: Covington High School Student Nick Sandmann vs MEDIA GIANTS
posted by Hannity Staff – 3.13.19
Attorneys for Nick Sandmann confirmed this week a second, major lawsuit against CNN for their “reckless” coverage of the Covington High School student; releasing a video highlighting the young man’s ongoing legal battle against massive media giants.
“Last January, 16-year-old Nick Sandmann was falsely targeted, attacked, vilified, and threatened. The Washington Post -owned by the richest man in the world- led the print media’s false attack’s against Nick’s reputation,” states the video.
“CNN led the broadcast media’s charge against Nicholas. Both recklessly spread lies about a minor to advance their own financial and political agendas. Despite raw video debunking the false narrative, the Post and CNN doubled-down on their reckless lies,” adds the narrator.
“How long will we allow these media giants to tear at the fabric of our lives to further their own agendas? Will they ever be held accountable? Yes. They will,” the video concludes.
Watch ‘Nick Sandmann vs Media Giants’ above.