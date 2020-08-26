https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/night-heroes-former-nfl-player-lifetime-democrat-jack-brewer-stands-president-trump/

A Night of Heroes: A Good Christian Man Urges Americans to Vote for President Trump



Former NFL hero Jack Brewer spoke at tonight’s RNC. The great athlete, professor and lifetime Democrat shared his story and why he is voting for President Trump.

Brewer reminded the national audience that it was the Republicans who freed the slaves. The Republican Party is the party of Abraham Lincoln, the first Republican President, and the the party of freedom and emancipation.

Brewer said he was fed up in the way President Trump is being portrayed in the media. The President is not a racist. Brewer said rightly that policies must take over from personalities

What a powerful story!

“Republicans are the party that freed the slaves and put the first black men and women in Congress. It’s the party of Frederick Douglass and Abraham Lincoln. And now of Senator Tim Scott and Donald Trump.”pic.twitter.com/pxtqPhIRcZ — Elizabeth Harrington (@LizRNC) August 27, 2020

