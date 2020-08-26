https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/night-heroes-powerful-kayleigh-mcenany-tells-personal-story-heartache-relationship-president-trump-video/

A Night of Heroes: THIS WAS SO POWERFUL!

White House Spokesperson Kayleigh McEnany took the stage at the RNC 2020 tonight to hell her very powerful story of personal heartache.

Kayleigh spoke about her mastectomy and and her family’s struggles with breast cancer. Kayleigh decided at a young age to have a double mastectomy after finding out her odds for breast cancer were very high.

On Wednesday Kayleigh told America about her heartache and how President Trump was there for her during this difficult time in her life.

Kayleigh is as beautiful inside as she is standing behind the White House podium.

What a powerful story!

[embedded content]