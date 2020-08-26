https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/night-heroes-amazing-moment-young-madison-cawthorn-stands-wheelchair-rnc-2020-speech-video/
The RNC 2020 keeps getting better and better!
What amazing moments.
On Wednesday night young Republican Madison Cawthorn spoke at the RNC from his wheelchair.
Madison is running for Congress in Mark Meadows’ former district. Madison is in a wheelchair after a devastating car accident when he was 18.
During his speech Madison spoke about famous Americans who made outstanding contributions to this country in their early years.
At the end of his outstanding speech Madison surprised everyone — Madison stood up out of his wheelchair.
This was an AMAZING moment!
What a convention!
