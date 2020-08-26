https://www.dailywire.com/news/after-mocking-violence-in-cities-cnns-lemon-admits-bad-for-democrats-biden-maybe-afraid-to-say-anything

CNN’s Don Lemon decried the violent riots that have plagued America’s streets in recent months as he admitted on Tuesday night that it was a serious electoral issue for the Democrat Party.

The segment came after CNN’s Chris Cuomo and Lemon mocked conservatives a few weeks back for calling out the rise in violent crime in inner cities.

“I do think that what you said was happening in Kenosha is a rorschach test for the entire country, and I think this is a blind spot for Democrats,” Lemon said. “I think Democrats are ignoring this problem or hoping that it will go away, and it’s not going to go away.”

“So unless someone comes up with a solution over the next 73 days or 70 so, however many days — 68 days — so the problem is not going to be fixed by then, but what they can do — and I think maybe Joe Biden may be afraid to do it, I’m not sure, maybe he won’t, maybe he is,” Lemon continued. “He’s got to address it. He’s got to come out and talk about it. He’s got to do a speech like Barack Obama did about race.”

“He’s got to come out and tell people that he’s going to deal with the issue of police reform in this country and that’s what’s happening now is happening under Donald Trump’s watch, on Donald Trump’s watch,” Lemon continued. “And when he is the president, Kamala Harris is the vice president, then they will take care of this problem.”

“But guess what? The rioting has to stop,” Lemon concluded. “Chris, as you know and I know, it’s showing up in the polling. It’s showing up in focus groups. It is the only thing — it is the only thing right now that is sticking. And the Democrats tonight stuck with that, right? And they also stuck with the theme that you said: The coronavirus. You’ve got coronavirus, and you have Kenosha.”

WATCH:

CNN’s Don Lemon is panicking over the disastrous impact that far-left riots are having on the Democrat Party. pic.twitter.com/lqZl7nuKQ6 — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) August 26, 2020

