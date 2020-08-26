https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/amazing-cspan-callers-night-2-rnc-2020-16-18-callers-enthusiastically-pro-trump-including-democrats-video/
Last night was another historic night at the RNC 2020.
The production was powerful, beautiful, smart and seamless.
From pro-life speakers, to criminal justice reform to beautiful First Lady Melania Trump.
What a wonderful night!
Following Day 2 of the RNC 2020 many viewers called in to C-SPAN to share their thoughts.
According to our unofficial count — 16 of 18 callers were going to vote Trump.
And SEVERAL of the callers were lifelong Democrats!
We Need Law & Order
On CSPAN Tonight Minnesota Democrat Caller Calling Out Democrats For Not Mentioning The Riots During DNC
“Not a mention about us last week, about saving our communities.”
Barb adds how the rioting is only 7 miles from her home and is scaring her. pic.twitter.com/UBrl6jOLlm
— The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) August 26, 2020
Another viewer Helen called in from Pennsylvania after Tuesday’s RNC.
She did not vote for Trump but she will this year.
Helen a Former Democrat from Pennsylvania calling into CSPAN tonight
CSPAN Host: “Helen, who did you vote for in 2016?”
Helen: “I didn’t vote for @realDonaldTrump, but I am now. Most definitely!”
Helen on riots across America: “Is that what we really want? I don’t think so.” pic.twitter.com/dnchZmLuCz
— The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) August 26, 2020
And another CSPAN viewer calls in to say he’s a lifelong Democrat but is switching parties to vote for Trump!
CSPAN Caller Says He’s a Lifetime Democrat — But Switching Sides After RNC https://t.co/xaTX7cNVhx
— Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) August 25, 2020
Lifelong Ohio Democrat Rick calls in for Trump. Rick appreciated the GOP mention of God in their event.
Lifelong Democrat from Ohio calls @cspan and says
After watching the convention tonight I am definitely changing my vote to Republican pic.twitter.com/mMFPKGsGfX
— Constitutional Republic (@CRRJA5) August 25, 2020
