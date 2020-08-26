https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/amazing-cspan-callers-night-2-rnc-2020-16-18-callers-enthusiastically-pro-trump-including-democrats-video/

Last night was another historic night at the RNC 2020.

The production was powerful, beautiful, smart and seamless.

From pro-life speakers, to criminal justice reform to beautiful First Lady Melania Trump.

What a wonderful night!

Following Day 2 of the RNC 2020 many viewers called in to C-SPAN to share their thoughts.

According to our unofficial count — 16 of 18 callers were going to vote Trump.

And SEVERAL of the callers were lifelong Democrats!

We Need Law & Order On CSPAN Tonight Minnesota Democrat Caller Calling Out Democrats For Not Mentioning The Riots During DNC “Not a mention about us last week, about saving our communities.” Barb adds how the rioting is only 7 miles from her home and is scaring her. pic.twitter.com/UBrl6jOLlm — The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) August 26, 2020

Another viewer Helen called in from Pennsylvania after Tuesday’s RNC.

She did not vote for Trump but she will this year.

Helen a Former Democrat from Pennsylvania calling into CSPAN tonight CSPAN Host: “Helen, who did you vote for in 2016?” Helen: “I didn’t vote for @realDonaldTrump, but I am now. Most definitely!” Helen on riots across America: “Is that what we really want? I don’t think so.” pic.twitter.com/dnchZmLuCz — The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) August 26, 2020

And another CSPAN viewer calls in to say he’s a lifelong Democrat but is switching parties to vote for Trump!

CSPAN Caller Says He’s a Lifetime Democrat — But Switching Sides After RNC https://t.co/xaTX7cNVhx — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) August 25, 2020

Lifelong Ohio Democrat Rick calls in for Trump. Rick appreciated the GOP mention of God in their event.

Lifelong Democrat from Ohio calls @cspan and says After watching the convention tonight I am definitely changing my vote to Republican pic.twitter.com/mMFPKGsGfX — Constitutional Republic (@CRRJA5) August 25, 2020

