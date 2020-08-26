https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/swingstates-stockmarket-trump-biden/2020/08/26/id/983909
With Democrat Joe Biden ahead of President Donald Trump in all of the major national polls, one report suggests that it’s too early to count Trump out — and that a repeat of 2016 could be happening.
Jim VandeHei and Jonathan Swan of Axios wrote that there are several signs pointing to a potential Trump victory in November. Among the indicators:
- In the swing states of Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin, Biden’s lead is smaller than Hillary Clinton’s was over Trump at this point in the 2016 election cycle.
- The stock market continues to do well, as are trade industries such as building and plumbing. Those two points could help sway voters to choose Trump on their ballots.
- Trump continues to smear Biden, a tactic he employed against Clinton in 2016, with the goal of turning voters away from the Democratic Party’s nominee.
- Trump’s team says the campaign is more cohesive and has a more organized message than it did in 2016.
RealClearPolitics shows Biden with a lead of 7.8 points in the national polling average.