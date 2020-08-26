https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/swingstates-stockmarket-trump-biden/2020/08/26/id/983909

With Democrat Joe Biden ahead of President Donald Trump in all of the major national polls, one report suggests that it’s too early to count Trump out — and that a repeat of 2016 could be happening.

Jim VandeHei and Jonathan Swan of Axios wrote that there are several signs pointing to a potential Trump victory in November. Among the indicators:

In the swing states of Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin, Biden’s lead is smaller than Hillary Clinton’s was over Trump at this point in the 2016 election cycle.

The stock market continues to do well, as are trade industries such as building and plumbing. Those two points could help sway voters to choose Trump on their ballots.

Trump continues to smear Biden, a tactic he employed against Clinton in 2016, with the goal of turning voters away from the Democratic Party’s nominee.

Trump’s team says the campaign is more cohesive and has a more organized message than it did in 2016.

RealClearPolitics shows Biden with a lead of 7.8 points in the national polling average.

