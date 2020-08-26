http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/WlbTwNR0vo0/and-on-the-second-day.php

There is a wealth of riches to pick over from day 2 of the Republican National Convention. We had First Lady Melania Trump speaking from the White House Rose Garden after a memorable walk to the lectern. We had Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaking from Jerusalem.

We had former Planned Parenthood employee Abby Johnson, now a pro-life advocate. We had Nicholas Sandmann, the young victim of the mainstream media who has emerged triumphant. We had Jason Joyce, the skeptical lobsterman from Maine whom President Trump has won over. We had President Trump staging official acts to illustrate certain of his themes. All in all, in Michael Goodwin’s assessment, we had the greatest reality show on earth.

Let’s pause over Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron (video below). Salena Zito presented his story in the December 2019 Wall Street Journal column “Daniel Cameron Overcame Racism to Make History in Kentucky.” In his remarks last night, he put it to Joe Biden in gratifying fashion.

Quotable quote: “On illegal immigration, Joe Biden promises more to illegal immigrants than he does to you.”

