https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/angry-leftists-topple-dilophosaurus-kenosha-dinosaur-museum-racism/

The Antifa-BLM young Democrats were out on the streets of Kenosha last night rioting, looting and shooting.

On Tuesday, the third night of the Antifa-BLM riots, the thugs ripped down the Dilophosaurus at the Kenosha Dinosaur Museum.

The young street thugs did not burn down the museum – yet.

Nothing is safe from these far left street thugs.

There is only ONE PARTY that is speaking out against this historic lawlessness!

The rioters tore down the Dilophosaurus at the Kenosha Dinosaur Discovery Museum because of, well, you know…racism. pic.twitter.com/ImEgoShFJW — fcb4 (@fcb4) August 25, 2020

