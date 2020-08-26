https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/angry-leftists-topple-dilophosaurus-kenosha-dinosaur-museum-racism/

The Antifa-BLM young Democrats were out on the streets of Kenosha last night rioting, looting and shooting.

On Tuesday, the third night of the Antifa-BLM riots, the thugs ripped down the Dilophosaurus at the Kenosha Dinosaur Museum.

The young street thugs did not burn down the museum – yet.

Nothing is safe from these far left street thugs.

There is only ONE PARTY that is speaking out against this historic lawlessness!
