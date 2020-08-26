https://nationalfile.com/breaking-at-least-three-reportedly-shot-by-boogaloo-boy-militia-while-looting-kenosha-car-shop/

At least three were shot during the ongoing civil unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin on Tuesday night while rioters looted a car shop in the city, with one man apparently shot in the head, then a second in the gut and a third in the arm after a crowd chased and tackled the shooter who was reportedly part of a militia group protecting local businesses.

Live streams captured multiple gun shots around midnight, with one man appearing to be shot in his head, and a chunk of another man’s arm visibly exploding in the graphic video as a third man slumped on the ground with a gut wound.

The man who appears to have been shot in the head has since been hospitalized. His condition is unknown at this time.

BREAKING they shot someone in the head at the #KENOSHA riot RIGHT NOW I repeat someone has been shot in what appears to be the head while looting a car shop I can not confirm the exact wound location but he’s white and losing a lot of blood I will update who shot him! pic.twitter.com/xZ6v5mpI82 — ELIJAH RIOT (@ElijahSchaffer) August 26, 2020

Elijah Schafer reported that witnesses claimed it was a “boogaloo boy militia protecting a business that was being destroyed” while speaking to police, and reported that another witness confirmed this to him on camera.

“That is what I saw too but I had to confirm,” wrote Schaffer. “Details can still change.”

Official witness making a statement to officers that it was the boogaloo boy militia protecting a business that was being destroyed A second witness told me the same account off camera That is what I thought I saw too but I had to confirm. Details can still change pic.twitter.com/3CnPtODX5o — ELIJAH RIOT (@ElijahSchaffer) August 26, 2020

It appears that after the first man was shot, a group of rioters attempted to chase the shooter, which may have led to the second man’s arm injury.

Footage captured by Town Hall’s Julio Rosas shows “multiple gunshots” fired “after people chased a guy with the rifle,” who some are saying is the same shooter. “He fired his gun at a guy who jumped on top of him,” reported Rosas.

🚨🚨🚨: Multiple gunshots are fired after people chased a guy with a rifle. Rifle dude tripped and fell. He fired his gun at a guy who jumped on top of him. pic.twitter.com/BfV244MMnc — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) August 26, 2020

More clear video from Brendan Gutenschwager appears to show the same man be tackled to the ground, shoot one of his pursuers in the gut, then shoot another in the arm.

(Warning, Graphic/Violent)

A crowd chases a suspected shooter down in Kenosha. He trips and falls, then turns with the gun and fires several times. Shots can be heard fired elsewhere as well, corroborating reports of multiple shooters tonight #Kenosha #KenoshaRiots pic.twitter.com/qqsYWmngFW — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) August 26, 2020

Schaffer noted that some rioters did not seem perturbed by the violence, and it continued within seconds of the dramatic shooting.

“Within 60 seconds of the shooting rioters were attempting to light an SUV on fire at a car shop that was operated ironically by one of the rioters,” wrote Schaffer. As Schaffer approached, he says “multiple rioters were” in the process of “destroying a silver sedan using metal bats.”

CLIP 3: as I approached the car being lit on fire multiple rioters were destroying a silver sedan using metal bats pic.twitter.com/gvkVQNjgg5 — ELIJAH RIOT (@ElijahSchaffer) August 26, 2020

Daily Caller reporter Richie McGinniss happened to be at the scene when the shooting happened, and rushed to help one of the injured men, using his shirt to attempt to stop the bleeding.

WARNING GRAPHIC The guy in this video helping the man who had just been shot is Daily Caller reporter @RichieMcGinniss. Literally taking the shirt off his back to help save his life.pic.twitter.com/P59hoUDYj6 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) August 26, 2020

Violence continues to erupt in Kenosha after an officer involved shooting of a man rapidly reaching inside his vehicle last weekend.

This is a developing news story and may be updated as more facts become available.

