Add Atlanta to the growing list of rioters in major Democrat-led cities who are destroying property and putting people’s lives at risk.

Law Enforcement Today reported last night that a police precinct in Atlanta is now under attack by radical rioters:

BREAKING: Rioters are now vandalizing the local police precinct in #Atlanta, #Georgia pic.twitter.com/a7MFpTLa3A — SV News 🚨 (@SVNewsAlerts) August 26, 2020

The rioters casually walked down the street as loud bangs occurred in the background:

The Democrats cannot win the Presidential election so they are doing all they can to make it miserable for everyone else.

