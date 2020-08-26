https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/atlanta-police-precinct-attack-armed-rioters-set-barricades-preventing-emergency-vehicles-passing/

Add Atlanta to the growing list of rioters in major Democrat-led cities who are destroying property and putting people’s lives at risk.

Law Enforcement Today reported last night that a police precinct in Atlanta is now under attack by radical rioters:

The rioters casually walked down the street as loud bangs occurred in the background:

The Democrats cannot win the Presidential election so they are doing all they can to make it miserable for everyone else.

