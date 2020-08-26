https://justthenews.com/nation/authorities-announce-39-missing-children-were-found-operation-not-forgotten-georgia?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

The U.S. Marshals Service announced Thursday that a two-week operation located 39 missing children in the state of Georgia.

During “Operation Not Forgotten” 26 children were rescued while the 13 were located. Nine people were arrested, according to the U.S. Marshals Service, which noted that the operation was a collaboration that also involved a number of other entities.

“The message to missing children and their families is that we will never stop looking for you,” Director of the Marshals Service Donald Washington said in a statement.

“These missing children were considered to be some of the most at-risk and challenging recovery cases in the area, based on indications of high-risk factors such as victimization of child sex trafficking, child exploitation, sexual abuse, physical abuse, and medical or mental health conditions,” a press release explained. “Other children were located at the request of law enforcement to ensure their wellbeing. USMS investigators were able to confirm each child’s location in person and assure their safety and welfare.”

