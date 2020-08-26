http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/6nP41qqzBUc/

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) is calling to ban authorities from using non-lethal munitions, such as tear gas, pepper spray, and rubber bullets, on protesters as violent riots continue to dominate U.S. cities.

“No more tear gas, no more pepper spray, no more rubber bullets on protestors. Ban them all,” Sanders wrote, linking to a piece titled, “Kenosha police fire tear gas to disperse crowd protesting shooting”:

No more tear gas, no more pepper spray, no more rubber bullets on protestors. Ban them all.https://t.co/TYP5PfXgNI — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) August 25, 2020

The piece details the unrest that fell on the city Monday night, as protesters broke curfew, hurling various projectiles, including fireworks, at authorities.

“Police first fired the tear gas about 30 minutes after the 8 p.m. curfew took effect and protesters refused to disperse. But hundreds of people stuck around, lighting fires and screaming at police,” according to the report.

Violence escalated in Kenosha Tuesday night, prompting Gov. Tony Evers (D) to authorize 500 members of the Wisconsin National Guard to assist local law enforcement in maintaining law and order after initially previously rejecting the White House’s offer to provide further support. Protests reached a violent breaking point Tuesday, as two people were shot and killed and another wounded as a result of the riots.

Notably, Sanders did not condemn the violent acts of sheer lawlessness exhibited by protesters — who have committed acts of arson, destroying area businesses and livelihoods — in his tweet.

While Joe Biden’s (D) adviser released a brief statement condemning the riots, he has yet to do so personally.

