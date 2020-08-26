https://www.wnd.com/2020/08/bette-midler-hammered-social-media-racist-attack-melania-trump/

Seems like today someone can be the target of Hollywood’s leftists or the media for the most innocuous things.

Just ask Covington High student Nick Sandmann, who was publicly attacked after he wore a Trump MAGA hat.

And now First Lady Melania Trump has been put in the bull’s-eye, after telling America her husband won’t quit until he helps everyone affected by COVID-19, and expressing gratitude to first responders, nurses and doctors, and sharing her “deepest sympathy” with the victims and their families.

Not surprisingly, at the Republican National Convention, she suggested, “I’m here because we need my husband to be our president and commander in chief for four more years. He is what is best for our country.”

TRENDING: ‘It’s full of crap, just like you’: GOP mayor responds to insults by naming sewage plant after left-wing comedian

Which was too much for singer Bette Midler.

#beBest is back! A UGE bore! She can speak several words in a few languages. Get that illegal alien off the stage! — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) August 26, 2020

Oh, God. She still can’t speak English. — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) August 26, 2020

Is Melania Trump more beloved than Michelle Obama? 0% (0 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

Midler, who’s astute enough to have released multiple albums after coming to prominence singing in a gay bathhouse and making appearances in multiple movies, however, neglected to acknowledge that the first lady not only speaks English, albeit with an accent, she also speaks Slovenian, French, Italian and German.

The Hill described the following social media treatment of Midler as getting “ripped.”

The report noted Trump was born and raised in Yugoslavia before coming to the U.S. and she “implored Americans to reelect him.”

But social media showed no mercy to Midler.

Who knew xenophobia was the wind beneath your wings! https://t.co/wh1UMJd5Og — Kennedy (@KennedyNation) August 26, 2020

Not only does she speak English, but 4 other languages as well. Jealousy is an ugly emotion isn’t it? — Curt Schilling (@gehrig38) August 26, 2020

Among the comments including, “Who knew xenophobia was the wind beneath your wings?”

As well as “jealousy is an ugly emotion” and “Oh, God. Bette Midler’s a racist.”

At the Gateway Pundit, a commentary said, “Bette Midler is losing it.”

Nick Searcy, on social media, said, “Hollywood leftists are hateful bigots.”

One commenter simply posted a cartoon image that included Midler’s face, and the words, “Old woman yells at social media.”

Commentator Dana Loesch wrote, “Xenophobe who speaks one language mocks immigrant who can speak five.”

Actor James Woods said, “The party of diversity mocks an American for her accent…”

The New York Post said Midler’s attack was both “below the belt” and “unhinged.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

