https://thehill.com/homenews/media/513693-bette-midler-roasted-for-xenophobic-melania-trump-tweets-get-that-illegal

Entertainer Bette Midler was ripped on social media after mocking Melania TrumpMelania TrumpThe Memo: GOP seeks to detoxify Trump at convention Trump breaks with precedent on second night of convention Melania Trump casts president as champion for American families MORE‘s accent during the first lady’s Republican National Committee speech from the Rose Garden late Tuesday and for referring to her as an “illegal alien.”

“#beBest is back! A UGE bore! She can speak several words in a few languages. Get that illegal alien off the stage!” Midler tweeted to her 1.9 million followers.

#beBest is back! A UGE bore! She can speak several words in a few languages. Get that illegal alien off the stage! — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) August 26, 2020

“Oh, God. She still can’t speak English,” the 74-year-old singer and actress also wrote.

Oh, God. She still can’t speak English. — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) August 26, 2020

The backlash to Midler was swift on social media.

Who knew xenophobia was the wind beneath your wings! https://t.co/wh1UMJd5Og — Kennedy (@KennedyNation) August 26, 2020

How many languages do you speak, Bette? Melania: Slovenian, English, French, Italian, and German. — Ross Kaminsky (@Rossputin) August 26, 2020

There’s some real venom here…. https://t.co/j1OV3hUKqr — Trish Regan (@trish_regan) August 26, 2020

Are you actually mocking an immigrant who became the First Lady of the United States for her accent? — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) August 26, 2020

Melania Trump, 50, was born and raised in Yugoslavia before coming to the U.S., with her first language being Slovenian. She also speaks four other languages, including English, French, German and Italian.

She described President Trump Donald John TrumpThe Memo: GOP seeks to detoxify Trump at convention Harris honors Women’s Equality Day in op-ed, calls for voting reform Trump breaks with precedent on second night of convention MORE as a champion for families during her keynote address to the GOP convention and implored Americans to reelect him.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

