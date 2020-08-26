https://pjmedia.com/culture/matt-margolis/2020/08/26/bette-midler-unleashes-xenophobic-tweet-storm-on-melania-trump-she-still-cant-speak-english-n846856

Anti-Trump singer/actress Bette Midler was so triggered by first lady Melania Trump’s speech on Tuesday night that she went on a blatantly xenophobic Twitter rant.

“She can speak several words in a few languages. Get that illegal alien off the stage!” she tweeted.

Midler’s ranting continued with the tweet, “Why are they promoting this awful person, #melania? Was it in her contract?”

But the worst came  in her next tweeet, when she lamented, “Oh, God. She still can’t speak English.”

Melania Trump was born in Yugoslavia, she is fluent in five languages, but English is not her first language.

Midler was quickly called out for her xenophobia and racism:

Other anti-Trumper’s couldn’t seem to find anything positive to say about Melania’s speech either, S.E. Cupp, a “conservative” CNN commentator, said of the speech, “Points to Melania for trying. But that speech was an interminable mess. ”

Yeah, okay. Has she seen Joe Biden try to speak?

This is hardly the first time Melania’s status as an immigrant has been mocked. Just last week, New York Times reporter Kurt Eichenwald attacked her as “a foreigner” after criticizing her renovation of the White House Rose Garden.

