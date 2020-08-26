https://pjmedia.com/culture/matt-margolis/2020/08/26/bette-midler-unleashes-xenophobic-tweet-storm-on-melania-trump-she-still-cant-speak-english-n846856

Anti-Trump singer/actress Bette Midler was so triggered by first lady Melania Trump’s speech on Tuesday night that she went on a blatantly xenophobic Twitter rant.

“She can speak several words in a few languages. Get that illegal alien off the stage!” she tweeted.

#beBest is back! A UGE bore! She can speak several words in a few languages. Get that illegal alien off the stage! — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) August 26, 2020

Midler’s ranting continued with the tweet, “Why are they promoting this awful person, #melania? Was it in her contract?”

Why are they promoting this awful person, #melania? Was it in her contract? She says it feels like just yesterday they were at their first convention. Maybe to you, Mel. For the rest of us every day has been a horrible slog thru the 9th Circle of Hell. #beBust — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) August 26, 2020

But the worst came in her next tweeet, when she lamented, “Oh, God. She still can’t speak English.”

Oh, God. She still can’t speak English. — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) August 26, 2020

Melania Trump was born in Yugoslavia, she is fluent in five languages, but English is not her first language.

Midler was quickly called out for her xenophobia and racism:

Who knew xenophobia was the wind beneath your wings! https://t.co/wh1UMJd5Og — Kennedy (@KennedyNation) August 26, 2020

Are you actually mocking an immigrant who became the First Lady of the United States for her accent? — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) August 26, 2020

Not only does she speak English, but 4 other languages as well. Jealousy is an ugly emotion isn’t it? — Curt Schilling (@gehrig38) August 26, 2020

Other anti-Trumper’s couldn’t seem to find anything positive to say about Melania’s speech either, S.E. Cupp, a “conservative” CNN commentator, said of the speech, “Points to Melania for trying. But that speech was an interminable mess. ”

Points to Melania for trying. But that speech was an interminable mess. #RNCConvention2020 — S.E. Cupp (@secupp) August 26, 2020

Yeah, okay. Has she seen Joe Biden try to speak?

This is hardly the first time Melania’s status as an immigrant has been mocked. Just last week, New York Times reporter Kurt Eichenwald attacked her as “a foreigner” after criticizing her renovation of the White House Rose Garden.

_____

Matt Margolis is the author of the new book Airborne: How The Liberal Media Weaponized The Coronavirus Against Donald Trump, and the bestselling book The Worst President in History: The Legacy of Barack Obama. You can follow Matt on Twitter @MattMargolis

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

