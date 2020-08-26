https://www.theepochtimes.com/biden-condemns-riots-in-kenosha-says-burning-down-communities-is-not-protest_3477161.html

Former Vice President Joe Biden, facing pressure to denounce riots in Wisconsin, condemned violence in the wake of the shooting of Jacob Blake this week.

“What I saw on that video makes me sick,” Biden said in a videotaped posted on social media. “Once again, a black man, Jacob Blake, has been shot by the police in broad daylight with the whole world watching.”

He later said he spoke to his family and told them that justice will be meted out.

However, Biden, the Democratic presidential nominee, stipulated that “burning down communities is not protest—it’s needless violence. Violence that endangers lives, violence that guts businesses, and shutters businesses that serve the community. That’s wrong.”

The former vice president cited comments from Blake’s mother, Julia Jackson.

“She looked at the damage done in her community and she said this ‘this doesn’t reflect my son or my family,’” he said. “Put yourself in the shoes of every Black father and Black mother in this country and ask, is this what we want America to be?” he added. “Is this the country we should be?”

Biden, in recent days, has come under pressure to denounce the U.S.-wide wave of violence in the wake of George Floyd’s death in May that led to riots, arson incidents, vandalism, and anti-police sentiment. President Donald Trump, his Republican opponent, has said that if Biden was elected, it would lead to mass anarchy, violence, and further dismantling of police departments.

Trump also has said that Democratic-run cities such as Portland and Chicago have seen a wave in crime in the wake of the George Floyd riots.

CNN anchor Don Lemon said Democrats need to address the rioting otherwise they will lose in November. “I think Democrats are ignoring this problem, are hoping that it will go away,” Lemon said on Tuesday. “And it’s not going to go away.”

In this still image obtained from video, a man is wounded amid rioting in Kenosha, Wis., Aug. 25, 2020. (@Louriealex/Instagram via Reuters)

Shooting Incident

A video uploaded online appeared to show police officers in Kenosha, located about 65 miles north of Chicago, shooting Blake several times. Blake was seen hurriedly walking away from officers who had guns drawn before getting inside his SUV and trying to grab something from the vehicle. Officers then shot him several times.

Other footage appeared to show Blake in a struggle with officers before he walked to his vehicle.

It came after officers responded to a domestic incident on Sunday afternoon. According to police scanner audio, a woman called 911 to report Blake at her home when he wasn’t supposed to be, and that he took her keys and wouldn’t give them back. A dispatcher said that Blake had an arrest warrant for sexual assault issued in July.

After two nights of civil unrest—which included arson, vandalism, and riots—two people were shot and killed on the third night.

Kenosha Police confirmed that at around 11:45 p.m. on Tuesday they responded to “reports of shots being fired and multiple gunshot victims,” which resulted in “two fatalities and a third gunshot victim was transported to a hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.”

Later on Wednesday, a 17-year-old male was arrested for the alleged shooting, said police.

Individuals involved in the shooting were part of groups taking part in “illegal activity” following a curfew, Kenosha Police Chief Daniel Miskinis told reporters. “The result of it was: two people are dead,” he added. “This is not a police action. This is not the action of those, I believe, who set out to do protests.”

Online footage appeared to show several people attacking a man before he was taken to the ground. Other video appeared to show a man shooting another man in a Car Source parking lot.

Zachary Stieber contributed to this report.

