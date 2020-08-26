https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/biden-harris-2020-ticket/2020/08/26/id/984061

The Biden-Harris presidential ticket is the most “radical anti-police ticket” in U.S. history, says the president of the top lobbying group representing police and law enforcement officers.

“Joe Biden has turned his candidacy over to the far-left, anti-law enforcement radicals,” Michael McHale said Wednesday at the Republican National Convention.

“And as a senator, Kamala Harris pushed to further restrict police, cut their training, and make our American communities and streets even more dangerous than they are.”

McHale also faulted the softness of authorities for the demonstrations following the death of George Floyd earlier this year.

“The violence and bloodshed we are seeing in these and other cities isn’t happening by chance; it’s the direct result of elected leaders refusing to allow law enforcement to protect our communities’,” said McHale, a retired police officer.

President Donald Trump has declared himself the “law-and-order” president and has made courting law enforcement a top priority in his reelection.

“President Trump supports the creation of a national standard for training on de-escalation and communication to give officers more tools to resolve conflict without violence,” McHale said.

