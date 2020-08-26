https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/covid-19-pandemic-sanitizer/2020/08/26/id/984043

The Biden campaign is doing more than selling just a COVID-19 response plan this election, they are going to be doing it on bottles of hand sanitizer, The New York Times reported.

For $8, you get 2 oz. of hand sanitizer and a political campaign attack of the president during the global coronavirus pandemic:

“Donald Trump’s catastrophic failures of governance have led to tens of thousands of needless deaths and economic pain for tens of millions of Americans.”

The campaign fundraising gimmick is reminiscent of the Trump campaign selling a 10-pack of recyclable straws for $15, which sold more than $450,000 worth in a just a few days, per the Times.

“Liberal paper straws don’t work,” the shop.donaldtrump.com website read.

The Biden campaign store hand sanitizer’s expected release date is Sept. 22.

